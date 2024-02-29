Willy Wonka Experience | tutta l' assurdità e i meme dell' evento in Scozia

Willy Wonka Experience, tutta l'assurdità (e i meme) dell'evento in Scozia (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) L'evento ispirato a La fabbrica di cioccolato è stato un assoluto disastro, ma ha scatenato grande ironia
Wonka, l'experience da incubo è stata uno scherzo fatto con IA? Nuovi dettagli

    Era stato venduto come un’esperienza immersiva nel magico mondo di Willy Wonka, invece l’evento farsa di Glasgow, non legato al film con Timothée Chalamet, ... (cinemaserietv)

    L'evento a tema Willy Wonka tenutosi a Glasgow ha talmente deluso il pubblico da spingere alcuni partecipanti a far intervenire la polizia. Un evento immersivo ... (movieplayer)

    Il web, si sa, è pieno zeppo di strane teorie di fan che si divertono a cercare (e spesso inventare di sana pianta) legami tra personaggi e storie che ... (gqitalia)

How The Willy Wonka Glasgow 'Fiasco' Is Triggering Meme Fest On Twitter: Scores of children and their guardians were left angry and disappointed in Scotland after they spent a heft fee for a Willy Wonka-themed event that promised an “immersive experience” based on the film ...msn

Petition to reopen doomed Willy Wonka experience: 'Bring back meth lab oompa loompas': Almost 2,000 people have signed a petition to reopen the "beloved" Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow. The petition features a tongue-in-cheek blurb about why the experience should be reopened. "I, ...ca.news.yahoo

'Fiasco': Willy Wonka experience in Scotland creates sour taste for ticket buyers: Ticket-buyers for Willy's Chocolate Experience, a Willy Wonka-themed event held in Scotland last week, wanted refunds when chocolate was hard to find.msn

