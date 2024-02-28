The Bloody Hundredth | il trailer del documentario sulla vera storia degli aviatori di Masters of the Air

The Bloody Hundredth: il trailer del documentario sulla vera storia degli aviatori di Masters of the Air (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Il 15 marzo arriverà su Apple TV+ il documentario The Bloody Hundredth, di cui è stato diffuso il trailer, che racconta la storia vera alla base di Masters of the Air. Il 15 marzo debutterà su Apple TV+ il documentario The Bloody Hundredth, di cui è stato condiviso online il trailer, progetto che racconterà la storia vera degli aviatori che hanno fatto parte del 100° Bomb Group. Nel video si vedono le testimonianze di Steven Spielberg, materiali di archivio e dichiarazioni di alcuni dei militari. Il progetto Dopo il successo di Masters of the Air, Apple TV+ ha annunciato il documentario prodotto da ...
