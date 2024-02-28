Liverpool- Southampton – probabili formazioni

Liverpool- Southampton – probabili formazioni (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Con la barra di avanzamento del quadruplo completata al 25%, i vincitori della EFL Cup tornano a concentrarsi sulla FA Cup mercoledì 28 febbraio sera, quando il Southampton arriva ad Anfield per la sfida del quinto turno. I Reds tornano nel Merseyside dopo l’entusiasmante successo per 1-0 ai tempi supplementari contro il Chelsea nella finale di EFL Cup, mentre i Saints sono stati sconfitti 2-1 dal Millwall nell’incontro di sabato in Championship. Il calcio di inizio di Liverpool- Southampton è previsto alle 21 Anteprima della partita Liverpool- Southampton a che punto sono le due squadre Liverpool Da quando Jurgen Klopp ha firmato il suo primo contratto con i Reds, sono già stati riposti con cura sette pezzi d’argento nell’armadietto del Liverpool, tra ...
