VERSUNI ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGE

(Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Véronique Pauwels appointed new President & CEO, bringing a deep understanding of the consumer landscape and extensive experience executing innovation-led value creation plans to enable's next stage of growth AMSTERDAM, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a leading global home appliance company, announced today that President & CEO, Henk S. de Jong, has decided to step down from his role after over three decades of service at Royal Philips and. Véronique Pauwels will be joining the company as President & CEO, effective March 21, 2024. Chairman of's Board of Directors, Sean Carney, commented, "On behalf of's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Henk S. de Jong for hisduring the past four years. He has been a driving force ...

