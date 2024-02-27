The Last of Us | Nick Offerman vince agli Independent Spirit Awards | Non è una storia gay | è una storia d' amore

The Last of Us, Nick Offerman vince agli Independent Spirit Awards: "Non è una storia gay, è una storia d'amore" (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie agli Independent Spirit Awards con The Last Of Us, Nick Offerman difende il ruolo e l'importanza del racconto, parte dell'adattamento dell'omonimo videogioco Naughty Dog.
