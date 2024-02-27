Liverpool-Southampton FA Cup | 28-02-2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Fonte : infobetting
Liverpool-Southampton (FA Cup, 28-02-2024 ore 21:00 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Al Liverpool sono serviti i supplementari per battere il Chelsea e regalare almeno un trofeo a Klopp nella sua ultima stagione. Ora i Reds si tuffano in FA Cup e trovano un Southampton che spera tanto di rigiocare questa gara ad Anfield nella prossima stagione di Premier League. L’impresa però non sarà facile per i InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting

Liverpool-Southampton (FA Cup): orario, dove vederla in TV e probabili formazioni

  • Liverpool Southampton

    Al Liverpool sono serviti i supplementari per battere il Chelsea e regalare almeno un trofeo a Klopp nella sua ultima stagione. Ora i Reds si tuffano in FA ... (infobetting)

Altre Notizie

Liverpool could be without 13 players for FA Cup clash vs Southampton: It’s a busy time for Liverpool’s injury room with Jurgen Klopp’s woes continuing following the Carabao Cup victory against Chelsea at the weekend. Both Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo picked up ...msn

Liverpool Need 'Miracle' After Injury Woes: Jurgen Klopp: Klopp's side defied a host of injuries to win the League Cup 1-0 against Chelsea in Sunday's final at Wembley.news18

Liverpool vs. Southampton live stream: How to watch FA Cup online, TV channel, odds, prediction: Liverpool's EFL Cup victory on Sunday was a triumph of Jurgen Klopp's leadership after a handful of academy products filled in for first-teamers successfully, but going the distance while competing in ...cbssports

Video di Tendenza

Video Liverpool Southampton
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.