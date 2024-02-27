LG CineBeam Qube: completo mini proiettore 4K fino a 120 pollici (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) LG Electronics ha presentato il nuovo proiettore CineBeam Qube (modello HU710PB).Dotato di risoluzione 4K e caratterizzato da un design compatto e leggero con una comoda maniglia ruotabile di 360 gradi, il nuovo proiettore di LG è in grado di trasformare rapidamente ogni spazio domestico in...Leggi tutta la notizia su today
Altre Notizie
TCL Challenges the High-End with the World’s Largest 4K Mini-LED TV: CES 2024 has already exploded with tech marvels like Bosch’s new Automated Valets or LG’s CineBeam Qube, but TCL has upped the ante by unveiling the world’s largest mini-LED TV: the gargantuan ...msn
LG Just Announced the Cutest Little 4K Projector: LG recently announced a new 4K projector, the CineBeam Qube, and I’m pretty smitten with it. It supports 4K and can project up to 120 inches, but its “eye-catching minimal aesthetic” is what the ...msn
Video di Tendenza
Video CineBeam QubeVideo CineBeam Qube