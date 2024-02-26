Natalya: “I writers della WWE fanno un lavoro difficile” (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024)
Avere il marito impegnato attivamente nel dietro le quinte della WWE, ha permesso a Natalya di constatare il duro lavoro che svolgono i booker e i writer della Compagnia. TJ Wilson, coniuge della nipote di Bret Hart, subì una commozione cerebrale durante un match con Samoa Joe, in seguito al quale si ritirò dalle competizioni per dedicarsi al lavoro di “coach” e “producer” della Federazione. “Lui dice sempre che non si sa mai quando qualcuno si fa male, o si becca il covid o ha a che fare con una situazione delicata nella propria vita” ha dichiarato Natalya riferendosi al lavoro del marito, “Credo che il lavoro di writer sia molto impegnativo perché si cerca di compiacere tutti”.
