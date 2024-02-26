La mindfulness coach aziendale | «Ecco perché meditare vi renderà più produttivi sul lavoro»

My dad died by suicide when I was 18. At 40, the trauma led me to a career in coaching.: So I got my coaching qualifications, saw a renowned Buddhist Meditation Teacher to learn mindfulness and meditation, and learned other tools to complement my coaching method. Becoming a coach wasn't ...businessinsider

Janneke Schopman: Indian women’s hockey coach’s tenure was a mixed bag, but not without gains: After Schopman's resignation, a statement from Hockey India said: 'It's time to begin a fresh chapter in Indian women’s hockey with the players progress being at the centre of our focus.' ...indianexpress

Janneke Schopman's reign: The medals, the misses and one possible mishandled star: India coach Janneke Schopman is lifted into the air by her team ... Savita credits her for introducing methods to improve mental health and mindfulness of the players. Schopman also worked constantly ...espn.co.uk