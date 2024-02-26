Better Call Saul | dove vedere la serie spin-off di Breaking Bad

Better Call Saul: dove vedere la serie spin-off di Breaking Bad (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) Il mondo di Breaking Bad si è ampliato sempre di più nel corso degli anni, merito del fascino dei personaggi mostrati nell’universo narrativo della serie originale. A portare avanti la storia di Walter White è Better Call Saul, scopri dove vedere la serie spin-off di Breaking Bad! L’universo narrativo di Breaking Bad è uno dei più amati della storia della televisione, merito soprattutto della mente geniale di Vince Gilligan. Dalla sua mente sono nati tantissimi personaggi interessanti, anche quelli secondari, che si sono rivelati avere un enorme potenziale e una storia interessante da raccontare. Un esempio è Saul Goodman, l’avvocato che ha difeso Walter White sporcandosi la fedina ...
