Eurasian Economic Summit rivela crescente ruolo Cina in costruzione mondo migliore

GLOBALink | Eurasian Economic Summit reveals China's growing role in building better world for all

Iranian Toy Producers Keen to Enter EAEU Market: TPOI: The director general of the technical-engineering services’ office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said Iranian toy producers have shown their interest in partaking in the 18th ... tasnimnews

GLOBALink | Eurasian Economic Summit reveals China's growing role in building better world for all: The 27th Eurasian Economic Summit, which ended on Thursday in Türkiye's cultural and financial hub of Istanbul, highlighted China's growing role in building a better world for all. chinaview.cn

Iran’s Hamedan Exports over 25,000 Tons of Greenhouse Products in 11 Months: He went on to say that 22,000 tons of tomatoes and 7,000 tons of bell peppers were exported from the province to the Eurasian Economic Union’s member states, including Russia, as well as Iraq, Qatar ... tasnimnews