Supergirl | Woman of Tomorrow | la regista di Loki vicina alla conferma? RUMOR

Supergirl Woman

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, la regista di Loki vicina alla conferma? [RUMOR]

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, la regista di Loki vicina alla conferma? [RUMOR] (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) A quanto pare Kate Herron potrebbe dirigere il film su Supergirl con Milly Alcock protagonista Dopo l'ingaggio di Milly Alcock nei panni della protagonista, la produzione di Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow sarebbe ora alla ricerca di chi si occuperà della regia e stando agli ultimi RUMOR in pole ci sarebbe la regista di Loki Kate Herron. Per il momento la notizia è solo un RUMOR non confermato, quindi da prendere con le pinze; tuttavia, un nuovo post su Instagram avrebbe fatto scattare le antenne dei fan. Kate Herron è infatti nel gruppo di persone che, insieme a registi quali James Gunn, Christopher Nolan e Guillermo del Toro, ha acquistato il Westwood Village Theater. Nell'annunciare la …
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Notizie Correlate

  • Supergirl Woman

    Il regista di Kick-Ass ha commentato il casting del nuovo film DC con Milly Alcock protagonista. In settimana, James Gunn ha confermato la star di Il trono di ... (movieplayer)

  • Supergirl Woman

    James Gunn, responsabile del DC Universe con Peter Safran, ha confermato che sarà Milly Alcock la protagonista di Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Milly Alcock ... (movieplayer)

  • Supergirl Woman

    Tratto dal fumetto di Tom King, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow è tra i titoli di punta del nuovo corso DC Universe firmato James Gunn. Grande potenziale, grande ... (movieplayer)

Altre Notizie

Superman: Legacy's Sean Gunn Has the Chance to Redeem Maxwell Lord After Wonder Woman 1984: or at least not the straightforward kind of villain he played in both Wonder Woman 1984 and TV's Supergirl. Originally created by Keith Giffen, J.M. DeMatteis, and Kevin Maguire, Max Lord first ... comicbook

Get a Taste of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow with an Amazing Fan Made Trailer: Fans are eagerly anticipating James Gunn's take on Supergirl in the upcoming film "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" set for release in 2027. The last Supergirl film was in 1984, and the character has ... fortressofsolitude.co.za

‘Superman: Legacy' Cast Photo Unveiled By James Gunn On Social; Glimpse Of Nicholas Hoult As Lex Luthor: Legacy‘s production in Atlanta, director/scribe and co-DC boss James Gunn posted a photo of the cast on Instagram today. "After the table read with the ‘Superman' cast," Gunn wrote. "Eve, Mr. Terrific ... msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Supergirl Woman
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.