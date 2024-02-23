LG Signature OLED T | il primo televisore OLED trasparente wireless al mondo

LG Signature OLED T: caratteristiche principali

LG Signature OLED T: il primo televisore OLED trasparente wireless al mondo (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) In occasione del CES 2024, LG Electronics ha presentato il Signature OLED T, il primo televisore OLED trasparente wireless al mondo. Un innovativo prodotto che combina uno schermo trasparente OLED e la tecnologia di trasmissione audio e video wireless 4K.LG Signature OLED T libera, infatti...
    È l'evoluzione del concept presentato lo scorso anno al CES e ora diventa un vero e proprio TV di design, con schermo OLED trasparente e connettività

