Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, HBO conferma la data d'uscita del nuovo spin-off de Il trono di spade

(Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Non solo House of the Dragon, è in arrivo anche un secondo-off della serie fantasy Poche ore fa, David Zaslav, boss di Warner Bros. Discovery, ha annunciato che il-off de Ildi, Aof the: The Hedge, debutterà in anteprima su HBO "alla fine del 2025". La serie prequel era stata annunciata ufficialmente nell'aprile 2023. La serie sarà scritta e prodotta da Martin e Ira Parker. Ryan Condal, che attualmente ricopre il ruolo di showrunner di House of the Dragon, e Vince Gerardis saranno i produttori esecutivi. "Un secolo prima degli eventi de Ildi, due improbabili eroi vagavano per il Continente Occidentale", leggevamo nella …

