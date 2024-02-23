Knight of the Seven Kingdoms | HBO conferma la data d' uscita del nuovo spin-off de Il trono di spade

Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, HBO conferma la data d'uscita del nuovo spin-off de Il trono di spade

Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, HBO conferma la data d'uscita del nuovo spin-off de Il trono di spade (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Non solo House of the Dragon, è in arrivo anche un secondo spin-off della serie fantasy Poche ore fa, David Zaslav, boss di Warner Bros. Discovery, ha annunciato che il nuovo spin-off de Il trono di spade, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, debutterà in anteprima su HBO "alla fine del 2025". La serie prequel era stata annunciata ufficialmente nell'aprile 2023. La serie sarà scritta e prodotta da Martin e Ira Parker. Ryan Condal, che attualmente ricopre il ruolo di showrunner di House of the Dragon, e Vince Gerardis saranno i produttori esecutivi. "Un secolo prima degli eventi de Il trono di spade, due improbabili eroi vagavano per il Continente Occidentale", leggevamo nella …
