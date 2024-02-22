“Queens | le Regine della Natura” | il trailer della serie National Geographic

Queens Regine

“Queens: le Regine della Natura”: il trailer della serie National Geographic (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Il trailer della rivoluzionaria serie Naturalistica targata National GeographicQueens: Le Regine della Natura” è ora disponibile, e anticipa il suo debutto su Disney+ in Italia il 5 marzo. Ambientato sulle note elettropop di Billie Eilish “you should see me in a crown“, il trailer presenta sei distinti ecosistemi, ognuno dominato da forti figure matriarcali nel mondo animale, e apre le porte a un’esperienza innovativa nel genere. “Queens: le Regine della Natura”: esempi di resilienza Con un team di produzione interamente composto da donne provenienti da diverse parti del ...
