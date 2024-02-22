La suite Galaxy AI arriva anche su Samsung Galaxy S23 | Z Fold 5 e Z Flip 5

suite Galaxy

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a wired©

Fonte : wired
La suite Galaxy AI arriva anche su Samsung Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5 e Z Flip 5 (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) A fine marzo le linee uscite nel 2023 e il tablet Tab S9 otterranno la suite Galaxy AI con un aggiornamento
Leggi tutta la notizia su wired

Altre Notizie

These are the 9 devices getting Galaxy AI features next month: Samsung confirms that nine devices will receive access to Galaxy AI in late March thanks to the rollout of its One UI 6.1 update. htxt.co.za

Samsung Elevates Galaxy Experience with One UI 6.1 Update and AI Suite: Samsung is set to enhance its Galaxy devices with the One UI 6.1 update rollout, initially launched with the Galaxy S24 series. This latest software upgrade and Samsung’s comprehensive Galaxy AI suite ... msn

Bud Financial partners with Fintech Galaxy: "This isn't just a partnership; it's a step towards a future where finance feels friendly, accessible, and genuinely helpful," says Mirna Sleiman, the Founder and CEO behind Fintech Galaxy. "We're all ... zawya

Video di Tendenza

Video suite Galaxy
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.