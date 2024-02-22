I Briscoe Brothers nella Indie Hall of Fame | l’annuncio ufficiale della GCW

(Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) La GCW, come ogni anno, ha confermato i primi nomiofClass 2024. Dopo Trent Acid, la promotion ha annunciato che isaranno i secondi introdotti di quest’anno durante la cerimonia che si terrà la domenica del WrestleCon, il prossimo 7 aprile, nel Wrestlemania Weekend. L’onorificenza, che verrà ritirata da Mark in persona, premierà la leggendaria carriera ed il contributo enorme dei due fratelli al mondo ““, interrotti brutalmente dopo la prematura scomparsa di Jay del gennaio 2023. *HoF Update*Inductee #2 for the Class of 2024:THEBROSTo be accepted by:@SussexCoChickenThe 2024 #HoF Ceremony takes place on Sunday 4/7 at Noon at the site of ...

