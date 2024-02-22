I Briscoe Brothers nella Indie Hall of Fame, l’annuncio ufficiale della GCW (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024)
La GCW, come ogni anno, ha confermato i primi nomi dellaIndieHall of Fame Class 2024. Dopo Trent Acid, la promotion ha annunciato che i BriscoeBrothers saranno i secondi introdotti di quest’anno durante la cerimonia che si terrà la domenica del WrestleCon, il prossimo 7 aprile, nel Wrestlemania Weekend. L’onorificenza, che verrà ritirata da Mark in persona, premierà la leggendaria carriera ed il contributo enorme dei due fratelli al mondo “Indie“, interrotti brutalmente dopo la prematura scomparsa di Jay del gennaio 2023.
*Indie HoF Update*Inductee #2 for the Class of 2024:THE Briscoe BROSTo be accepted by:@SussexCoChickenThe 2024 #IndieHoF Ceremony takes place on Sunday 4/7 at Noon at the site of ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Altre Notizie
The Briscoes To Be Inducted Into Indie Hall Of Fame Class Of 2024: The Briscoes are the most decorated tag team in independent wrestling history, holding tag team titles in CZW, GCW, HOG, FIP, and more. They are the most decorated tag team in ROH history, winning the ... fightful
How the Texas House Could Become More Radical: Defend Texas Liberty PAC, largely funded by the Wilks brothers and Midland oilman Tim Dunn ... the Republican House impeachment managers from the Paxton trial, among them Briscoe Cain, of Deer Park, ... texasmonthly
Ric Blade Returns To Wrestling For First Time In Over Two Decades, Table Fails To Break: Ric Blade is back. At SPO Wrestling on February 18, Ric Blade made his return to pro wrestling. Blade teamed with Johnny Kashmere and ran wild in the match before going up top for a swanton through a ... fightful