Notizie Correlate
Tom Cruise - l'accordo con Warner fa sperare i fan per Edge of Tomorrow 2 - Che sia la volta buona per l'inizio della produzione del sequel del film uscito nel 2014? L'annuncio del nuovo accordo tra Tom Cruise e Warner Bros. Discovery ha ... (movieplayer)
Altre Notizie
Edge of Tomorrow 2: Warner valuta, ma Tom Cruise vorrebbe tornare a film più autoriali: Secondo le fonti, sono state discusse diverse possibilità, tra cui il seguito di Edge of Tomorrow e The Movie Critic di Quentin Tarantino, che al momento non ha ancora un distributore e fa gola alla ... movieplayer
‘We’re all on edge’: Protests and uproar as Kimberley town buckles in wake of worst-ever flood: Tensions are running high in the far-north West Australian town of Derby as the clean-up begins following the state’s biggest flooding disaster on record.The small town of about 3000 people, more than ... msn
Tom Cruise is considering making an Edge of Tomorrow sequel his first movie under new blockbuster Warner Bros. deal... or possibly Quentin Tarantino's final film The Movie Critic: Just over a month after Tom Cruise's new development and producing deal with Warner Bros. was announced, a few projects have emerged as possibilities. dailymail.co.uk