Edge of Tomorrow 2 | Warner valuta | ma Tom Cruise vorrebbe tornare a film più autoriali

Edge of Tomorrow 2: Warner valuta, ma Tom Cruise vorrebbe tornare a film più autoriali (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) L'attore, vociferato nel nuovo film di Tarantino, vorrebbe tornare a lavorare con registi del calibro di Paul Thomas Anderson Nonostante la conferma del terzo capitolo di Top Gun, Tom Cruise ha firmato anche un accordo con Warner che gli permetterebbe di soddisfare un suo recente desiderio: tornare a lavorare a film più autoriali. Secondo quanto riportato da Variety, Cruise rimane una sorta di Re Mida per gli studios, una posizione consolidata da Top Gun: Maverick, che ha incassato 1,5 miliardi di dollari in tutto il mondo. Ma Cruise non vuole solo il successo da blockbuster: vorrebbe tornare a lavorare con autori come Paul Thomas Anderson. Infatti, non ottiene una nomination agli Oscar ...
