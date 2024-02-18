LIVE Speed skating | Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA | titolo per Takagi nei 1000 femminili | Stolz vince nei 1000 maschili | Bosa decimo

Notizie Correlate
LIVE Speed skating - Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA : titolo per Takagi nei 1000 femminili - ora i 1000 maschili
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 22.39 Adesso si procede al rifacimento del ghiaccio prima della gara dei 1000 metri al maschile. 22.36 ... (oasport)
LIVE Speed skating - Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA : si assegna l’oro nei 1000 metri femminili
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 22.32 Ultima coppia al via: la giapponese Rio Yamada e l’olandese Jutta Leerdam. 22.31 Quarta posizione ... (oasport)
LIVE Speed skating - Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA : tutti gli azzurri qualificati per le finali della mass start. In corso i 1000 metri femminili
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 22.19 Partite. 22.19 Queste le atlete della settima batteria: I Alina Dauranova KAZ O Ellia Smeding ... (oasport)
