LIVE Speed skating | Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA | titolo per Takagi nei 1000 femminili | Stolz vince nei 1000 maschili | Bosa decimo

(Di domenica 18 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA23.18 Questa la classifica finale deimetri al maschile: 1 106 JordanUSA 1:06.05TR 2 21 Zhongyan Ning CHN 1:06.53PB +0.48 3 71 Kjeld Nuis NED 1:06.80 +0.75 4 9 Laurent Dubreuil CAN 1:07.04 +0.99 5 72 Tim Prins NED 1:07.16 +1.11 6 53 Tatsuya Shinhama JPN 1:07.34 +1.29 7 98 Damian ?urek POL 1:07.44PB +1.39 8 48 Ryota Kojima JPN 1:07.47 +1.42 9 29 Marten Liiv EST 1:07.53 +1.4810 40 DavidITA 1:07.53 +1.48 11 51 Taiyo Nonomura JPN 1:07.54 +1.49 12 95 Piotr Michalski POL 1:07.58 +1.53 13 35 Hendrik Dombek GER 1:07.63PB +1.58 14 84 Håvard Holmefjord Lorentzen NOR 1:07.66 +1.61 15 37 Moritz Klein GER 1:07.74 +1.69 16 67 Jenning De Boo NED 1:07.89 +1.84 17 105 Cooper Mcleod USA 1:08.09 +2.04 18 5 Mathias Vosté BEL 1:08.11 +2.06 19 13 ...

Need for Speed: Unbound (chiamato anche NFS: Unbound) è un videogioco di corse sviluppato dalla Criterion Games e pubblicato dalla Electronic Arts per Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S.

Ameresco Completes OUTRIGGER Kauai Beach Resort & Spa's Energy Efficiency Renovation as Part of 15 - yr EaaS Agreement: ... kitchens and ballrooms complete with variable speed capabilities for utility savings during ... Guests can enjoy three distinctive dining options, alongside nightly live music and a rich tapestry of ...

Boehringer Ingelheim Partners with Veeva to Advance its Clinical and Regulatory Operations in Animal Health: By adopting unified applications on a single platform, Boehringer Ingelheim can streamline clinical execution to speed development of new medicines that help animals live healthier and happier lives. ...

GovExec Selects MITRE's Yosry Barsoum as a 2024 Federal 100 Honoree: ... Meridian Street, Live Oak Ventures, and others back Anatomy with $7.6 million in funding to ... Continua a leggere Kreate's Strategic Acquisition of Georgetown, Texas Operations Enhances Speed to Market ...