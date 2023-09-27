Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9: Graveyard ShiftGame System Trailer di NARUTO x BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM ...I K-Pop NewJeans suonano l'inno per il Campionato Mondiale 2023 di ...Raccontastorie FABA per HalloweenFabrizio Corona: Intervista Esclusiva a Belve - Amore, Carriera e ...Video Victor Osimhen: Dal Trionfo allo Scontro - Le Tensioni si ...Fashion Week Milano 2023: Paola Di Benedetto al Centro dell'AttualitàIncidente Lavorativo a Nocera Inferiore: Operaio 43enne Schiacciato ...Date di Pagamento Pensioni Ottobre 2023: Calendario Completo per INPS ...Schianto Mortale sulla Cassino-Sora: Tre VittimeUltime Blog

I Massive Attack | solidarietà a Osimhen | razzismo casuale e bullismo sono inaccettabili

Autore : ilnapolista
I Massive Attack: solidarietà a Osimhen, razzismo casuale e bullismo sono inaccettabili (Di mercoledì 27 settembre 2023) I Massive Attack seguono molto da vicino il Napoli. Robert Del Naja è un grande tifoso azzurro e i due (DelNaja e Grant “Daddy G” Marshall) hanno preso una posizione dura nei confronti dei video Tik Tok del Napoli, video tacciati di razzismo e che deridono Victor per il rigore sbagliato. razzismo casuale + bullismo sono comportamenti inaccettabili da parte di qualsiasi datore di lavoro, istituzione o club sportivo. Sarebbe un insulto per ogni tifoso e giocatore del Napoli se il ricordo della recente stagione storica – ispirata da Osimhen – fosse deformato da questa imbarazzante e insultante spazzatura. solidarietà a Victor. Casual racism + bullying are unacceptable behaviours from any employer, institution or sports ...
