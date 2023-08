AEW | Chris Jericho appare a sorpresa in RevPro per attaccare Will Ospreay

AEW, Chris Jericho e i Fozzy nella storia: canteranno Judas dal vivo ... World Wrestling

At All In, Ibushi returns to classic form and proves to fans why he is among the greatest performers in New Japan Pro Wrestling history, something all three of his opponents, “Switchblade” Jay White, ...Ahead of their match at Wembley Stadium later today, last night saw Chris Jericho attack Will Ospreay at the RevPro 11 Year Anniversary Show.