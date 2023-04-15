NXT Level Up 14.04.2023 (Di sabato 15 aprile 2023) Buon weekend lettori di ZonaWrestling e bentornati con Level Up, show secondario del brand di NXT. Hank Walker sconfigge Kale Dixon Xyon Quinn batte Tavion Heights Tag Team Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter sconfiggono Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE NXT Level Up Results (4/14): Kayden Carter And Katana Chance In ActionWWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on April 14. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, on April 11. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are ...
3 Matches Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level UpWWE.com has announced three matches for this week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up, including former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance facing off against Eleketra Lopez and ...
