NXT Level Up 14 04 2023

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante #NXTLevelUp #TSOW // #TSOS // #WWENXT -

NXT Level Up Risultati 14-04-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling

WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on April 14. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, on April 11. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are ...WWE.com has announced three matches for this week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up, including former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance facing off against Eleketra Lopez and ...