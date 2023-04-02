Da Twitter – Bori Fati: “Ansu resta l’anno prossimo? Vuole restare, sì. Ma dipenderà da… (Di domenica 2 aprile 2023) Bori Fatti: "Ansu resterà l’anno prossimo? Vuole restare, sì. Ma dipenderà da cosa vorrà il Barça. Incontrerò Mendes"racconta @partidazocope. #FCB "Dove dovrebbe andare Ansu? Abbiamo tempo per quello… a volte penso sempre al Siviglia". pic.Twitter.com/96ztZBCbMn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) 29 marzo 2023 Source by Fabrizio Romano L'articolo proviene da JustCalcio.com. Leggi su justcalcio
Il padre di Ansu Fati non ci sta: “Perché Xavi non lo fa giocare È il numero 10 del Barça” Alfredo Pedullà
Man Utd takeover LIVE: Rashford rubbishes 500k claims, De Gea REJECTS contract offer, Fati transfer TWISTMANCHESTER UNITED talisman Marcus Rashford has rubbished claims that he is seeking £500,000-per-week to sign a new contract at Old Trafford. Rashford, 25, took to Twitter to say: “Just ...
Ansu Fati's father hits out at Barcelona in explosive interview, wants his son to leaveAnsu Fati's father, Bori, has sensationally slammed Barcelona and bemoaned the lack of game-time for his son in an explosive interview. The 20-year-old has played 38 games in all competitions this ...
