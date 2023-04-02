Da Twitter – Bori Fati | “Ansu resta l’anno prossimo? Vuole restare | sì Ma dipenderà da…

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... MomozilJr : Bori FATI - meddddssss : @barcastuff_idn Bori Fati: - _Khalilsow : Bori Fati - barahonahn10 : Bori Fati: - ArtaneKris : Bori Fati teraz -

Il padre di Ansu Fati non ci sta: “Perché Xavi non lo fa giocare È il numero 10 del Barça” Alfredo Pedullà

MANCHESTER UNITED talisman Marcus Rashford has rubbished claims that he is seeking £500,000-per-week to sign a new contract at Old Trafford. Rashford, 25, took to Twitter to say: “Just ...Ansu Fati's father, Bori, has sensationally slammed Barcelona and bemoaned the lack of game-time for his son in an explosive interview. The 20-year-old has played 38 games in all competitions this ...