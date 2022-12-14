Ilary Blasi a Michelle Hunziker : Una vendetta per TottiDiletta Leotta super sexy : Xmas partBeat Saber lancia il primo mixtape rock in assolutoThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition è ora disponibile su ...Un Natale sotto il segno di BethesdaThe Witcher 3 Complete Edition Recensione tecnicaLa Fuel Dual Controller Charging Station & Headset Stand è disponibileCRISIS CORE – FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION È ORA DISPONIBILE Destiny 2 - L'Aurora torna con la stagione dei SerafiniDRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - Il nuovo DLC di arriva il 13 gennaioUltime Blog

Wonder Woman 3 | Patty Jenkins chiarisce la sua uscita dal progetto

Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 3, Patty Jenkins chiarisce la sua uscita dal progetto (Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) Patty Jenkins ha chiarito la sua uscita da Wonder Woman 3 attraverso un lungo post pubblicato sul suo profilo Twitter. La regista ha precisato la sua posizione sul terzo episodio del franchise interpretato da Gal Gadot e ha dichiarato di non essere stata lei ad aver ucciso il progetto e a essersi allontanata dalla sua realizzazione. pic.twitter.com/E6IdujcgTt — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 14, 2022 Come riportato da IndieWire, Patty Jenkins ha rivelato: “La DC è ovviamente sepolta dai cambiamenti che deve fare, quindi capisco che queste decisioni siano difficili in questo momento. Non voglio che quello che è stato un bellissimo viaggio con WW atterri su una nota ...
Patty Jenkins Says Her ‘Star Wars’ Movie May Still Be Happening (Maybe) While Clearing Up Some ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Rumors

There was some speculation about how much that had to do with series director Patty Jenkins, whose latest pitch had been rejected. Some put the blame on Jenkins, but now she’s pushing back, while ...

Patty Jenkins Responds To Wonder Woman 3 Cancellation News And Clarifies Her Involvement In Rogue Squadron

Starting with Wonder Woman 3, it had been said that Patty Jenkins tuned in her treatment to Warner Bros. Pictures, but studio heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy were not impressed with the pitch and ...
