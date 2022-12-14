Wonder Woman 3, Patty Jenkins chiarisce la sua uscita dal progetto (Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) Patty Jenkins ha chiarito la sua uscita da Wonder Woman 3 attraverso un lungo post pubblicato sul suo profilo Twitter. La regista ha precisato la sua posizione sul terzo episodio del franchise interpretato da Gal Gadot e ha dichiarato di non essere stata lei ad aver ucciso il progetto e a essersi allontanata dalla sua realizzazione. pic.twitter.com/E6IdujcgTt — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 14, 2022 Come riportato da IndieWire, Patty Jenkins ha rivelato: “La DC è ovviamente sepolta dai cambiamenti che deve fare, quindi capisco che queste decisioni siano difficili in questo momento. Non voglio che quello che è stato un bellissimo viaggio con WW atterri su una nota ...Leggi su screenworld
