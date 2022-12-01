Blackstone Industrial Acquires Sintemar's Roteq Division (Di giovedì 1 dicembre 2022) CALGARY, AB, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Borsa Milano: da Exor ad Atlantia, è fuga da Piazza Affari. Ecco perchèSchema Alfa , veicolo della famiglia Benetton e del fondo Blackstone , ha superato il 90% del ... Anche CNH Industrial , le cui azioni sono quotate sia a Milano che a New York, sta valutando la ... Atlantia, l'opa di Edizione-Blackstone sopra il 96% con le azioni proprie. A metà dicembre squeeze out e delisting da Piazza Affari. Sarà il 12° del 2022 BeBeez
