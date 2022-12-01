GUNDAM EVOLUTION DEBUTTA SU CONSOLEOverwatch 2 - Stagione 2: Ramattra, Monastero Shambali e Battaglia ...Cellularline - cinque idee tech da mettere sotto l’alberoWRC GENERATIONS È DISPONIBILE SU NINTENDO SWITCHLo Structure Deck: Mondo Oscuro, disponibile per Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI ...Le proposte di Natale di Beats by Dr. DreLG: al via LA PARTNERSHIP ESCLUSIVA con gamestopEvento Apex Legends Wintertide Collection | 6-27 dicembreStelle del calcio ricevono il trattamento da supereroi nel dietro le ...Per tutto dicembre nuovi contenuti natalizi in LEGO BRAWLSUltime Blog

Blackstone Industrial Acquires Sintemar' s Roteq Division

Blackstone Industrial
Blackstone Industrial Acquires Sintemar's Roteq Division (Di giovedì 1 dicembre 2022) CALGARY, AB, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Blackstone Industrial Holdings Ltd. (Blackstone), a leading petrochemical technical services provider, has agreed to acquire a Division of a Bilbao, Spain-based Industrial services company, Sintemar (SINT), with a Spanish subsidiary, Blackstone Roteq, S.L. Sintemar, Roteq (Roteq) is an energetic Industrial maintenance company. The acquisition, which is scheduled to close on January 1, 2023 will include the Division's assets, personnel and goodwill. Roteq has worked to build a high-value engineered components and technical services business throughout Spain and Portugal. Roteq has a proven ...
Borsa Milano: da Exor ad Atlantia, fuga da Piazza Affari. Ecco perché

  Schema Alfa , veicolo della famiglia Benetton e del fondo  Blackstone , ha superato il 90% del ... Anche  CNH Industrial , le cui azioni sono quotate sia a Milano che a New York, sta valutando la ...

Borsa Milano: da Exor ad Atlantia, è fuga da Piazza Affari. Ecco perchè

Schema Alfa , veicolo della famiglia Benetton e del fondo Blackstone , ha superato il 90% del ... Anche CNH Industrial , le cui azioni sono quotate sia a Milano che a New York, sta valutando la ... Atlantia, l'opa di Edizione-Blackstone sopra il 96% con le azioni proprie. A metà dicembre squeeze out e delisting da Piazza Affari. Sarà il 12° del 2022  BeBeez

