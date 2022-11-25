KONAMI presenta la Coppa eFootball ItaliaAl via il Black Friday di iRobotPartorisce in casa a Rimini : ostetriche indagate per omicidio colposoDungeons & Dragons - ‘La Maledizione di Strahd’ ora disponibile in ...POCO Black Friday 2022 : prodotti in sconto al miglior prezzoGli addetti e i responsabili del servizio di prevenzione e protezione ...Come lavora un grafico nell'era digitaleSanteramo in Colle, AFG organizza il corso gratuito di Web e Social ...PG ESPORTS APPRODA ALLA MILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2022NVIDIA - nuove offerte GeForce NOWUltime Blog

Thunderbolts | Marvel vorrebbe Ryan Gosling o Alexander Skarsgård come villain RUMOR

Thunderbolts Marvel
Thunderbolts: Marvel vorrebbe Ryan Gosling o Alexander Skarsgård come villain [RUMOR] (Di venerdì 25 novembre 2022) Secondo nuove voci, gli attori Ryan Gosling e Alexander Skarsgård sarebbero la prima scelta dei Marvel Studios per un ruolo da cattivo in Thunderbolts. Una nuova voce afferma che gli attori Ryan Gosling e Alexander Skarsgård sarebbero nel mirino dei Marvel Studios per interpretare un ruolo da villain nel prossimo Thunderbolts. Secondo lo scooper Daniel Richtman (tramite The Direct), lo studio aspirerebbe a ingaggiare Ryan Gosling o Alexander Skarsgård per affidargli il ruolo di un "cattivo bellicoso e potente" che apparirà in Thunderbolts. Secondo i RUMOR, il ...
Oltre la riapertura del set di Stranger Things infatti sarà coinvolto nelle riprese del film Marvel Thunderbolts . E, a quanto pare, le due agende potrebbero addirittura sovrapporsi. " L'anno ...

Thunderbolts: svelata la possibile identità del villain

Tra i progetti più attesi della Fase 5 del Marvel Cinematic Universe c'è anche Thunderbolts , film corale che porterà sul grande schermo una squadra di antieroi assoldata da Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis - Dreyfuss), apparsa in ...
