La star di Euphoria sarà presto la nuova Barbarella in un reboot del film

star Euphoria
La star di Euphoria sarà presto la nuova Barbarella in un reboot del film (Di lunedì 21 novembre 2022) È la star di Euphoria Sydney Sweeney a incantare tutti ai “GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022” con il suo look robotico con tanto di eyeliner argento. Anticipazione del prossimo film che girerà, un reboot di Barbarella, questo make up è realizzato della sua make up artist di fiducia Melissa Hernandez. Eyeliner, ispirazione e prodotti guarda le foto Sydney Sweeney, il beauty look con eyeliner argento Tira fuori il suo lato più fantasy l’icona della Gen Z, Sydney Sweeney, che in occasione della serata “GQ Men Of The Year ...
