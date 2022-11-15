WWE: AJ Styles sfida Balor a Survivor Series (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) Dopo diverse settimane di andirivieni, finalmente al Premium Event di Survivor Series assisteremo alla resa dei conti tra AJ e Balor. Menzione particolare va fatta per la nuova denominazione dell’evento che, per la prima volta da quando è stato inventato nel lontano 1987, si chiamerà Survivor Series: War Games. Ciò a supporto del fatto che nello show sarà presente il famoso match “War Games”, che tanto fu adottato nella WCW. Nello scorso Premium Event, il Judgment Day e gli O.C si sono scontrati in un 3 vs 3, terminato con la vittoria dei primi grazie al proverbiale aiuto della loro componente femminile Rhea Ripley. Lotta ad armi pari Nel Raw successivo allo show arabo le due compagini si sono affrontate nuovamente sul ring e, quando la situazione stava favorendo nuovamente il Judgment Day ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE, il report di Crown Jewel 2022: Logan Paul mette in difficoltà Roman Reings (ma perde)... che sta andando avanti già da diversi anni, tra la WWE e il governo saudita. Crown Jewel 2022 si ... C (Aj Styles, Gallows & Anderson) e il Judgement Day (Dominick Mysterio, Finn Balor e Damien Priest).
I risultati di WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Roman Reigns sconfigge Logan Paul...interferenza ha infatti permesso a Finn Balor di eseguire la Coup de Grace ai danni di AJ Styles, ... WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (C) battono Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) ... AJ Styles vs Finn Balor è ufficiale: si farà a Survivor Series 2022 The Shield Of Wrestling
Survivor Series WarGames 2022: WWE announce new match & WarGames participantsTwo of the original members of the infamous Bullet Club in the professional wrestling circuit will lock horns at WWE Survivor Series: WarGame within two weeks of time in what appears to be a major ...
AJ Styles Issues Challenge For WWE Survivor SeriesAfter months of on-and-off conflict, A.J. Styles issued a challenge for WWE's Survivor Series: WarGames. On the November 14 episode of "Raw," Styles challenged Finn Balor to a one-on-one match at the ...
WWE StylesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Styles