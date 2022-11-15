Bahrain-Serbia in diretta streaming esclusiva su Mola

Leggi su calcionews24

(Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) Ladegli 11 “italiani” giocherà contro ilin amichevole venerdì, il match è visibile gratuitamente insuLadegli “italiani” affronta ilin amichevole in preparazione del mondiale in Qatar, il match è insu. Tra i 23 convocati dal commissario tecnico Dragan Stojkovic, figurano ben 11 giocatori che militano in squadre di Serie A. In particolare, 3 di questi giocano nel Torino: il portiere Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic e Nemanja Radonjic. Seguono Kostic e Vlahovic della Juventus, Milenkovic e Jovic della Fiorentina, Ilic e Lazovic dell’Hellas Verona, il “sergente” Sergej Milinkovic-Savic della Lazio e Djuricic della Sampdoria. In Qatar, la nazionale serba ...