Arion Bank and Lucinity Join Forces in the Fight Against Money Laundering

Arion Bank and Lucinity Join Forces in the Fight Against Money Laundering (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) Arion Joins a group of global Banks and financial technology companies using Lucinity's anti-Money Laundering (AML) software solution. REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Arion Bank has announced it will implement Lucinity's technology to help strengthen its defenses Against Money Laundering and contribute to a safer financial system. Lucinity's software solution uses the latest artificial intelligence technology to detect Money Laundering and make it easier for financial companies to spot and resolve such issues more efficiently. Arion Bank launched in 2008 and currently serves over a ...
