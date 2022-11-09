The Almond and the Seahorse | nel trailer Rebel Wilson si innamora di Charlotte Gainsbourg

Leggi su screenworld

(Di mercoledì 9 novembre 2022)sidineldel film Theand the, in arrivo su Prime Video dal 16 dicembre. La star di “Senior Year” interpreta un’archeologa alle prese con complicazioni dovute a lesioni cerebrali, la Gainbourg interpreta un’architetta in crisi con la sua compagna (Trine Dyrholm). Il titolo si riferisce alle parti del cervello che “innestano nuovi ricordi e conservano quelli vecchi“. Ecco la sinossi: “Cosa succede quando il tempo ti tende un’imboscata? Un archeologo e un architetto lottano per re-immaginare un futuro dopo che una lesione cerebrale traumatica li ha lasciati alla deriva dalle persone che amano. L’amore è l’unica cosa che li fa andare avanti, ma qualcosa è cambiato“. Il film è co-diretto ...