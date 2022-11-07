Da Twitter – Paxten Aaronson diventerà giocatore dell’Eintracht Francoforte nei prossimi giorni, come medi… (Di lunedì 7 novembre 2022) Paxten Aaronson diventerà giocatore dell’Eintracht Francoforte nei prossimi giorni, poiché le prove mediche si svolgeranno la prossima settimana. #trasferimenti Il talento americano si unirà a un contratto a tempo indeterminato per una commissione di $ 4 milioni, come riportato sabato, è stato concordato verbalmente. pic.Twitter.com/MnfhemSZwR — Fabrizio Romano (@Fabrizio Romano) 6 novembre 2022 Source by Fabrizio Romano L'articolo proviene da JustCalcio.com. Leggi su justcalcio
Paxten Aaronson, Olivier Mbaizo and Kai Wagner may have played their last games for the UnionLOS ANGELES — When Paxten Aaronson emerged into the Union’s stone-silent locker room after the MLS Cup final loss to LAFC, he wanted to keep his mind on the present. But the 19-year-old middle child ...
'Madness we wouldn't be all over this' - Joe Wainman shocked Leeds haven't signed 'wonderkid'Presenter Joe Wainman has urged Leeds United to try and sign talented prospect Paxten Aaronson who just so happens to be the younger brother of Brenden Aaronson. Over the summer, the older sibling ...
