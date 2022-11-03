Blossoms Shanghai, il trailer della nuova serie di Wong Kar-wai (Di giovedì 3 novembre 2022) Un decennio dopo The Grandmaster, Wong Kar-wai tornerà finalmente l’anno prossimo con il suo nuovo progetto, da tempo atteso, Blossoms Shanghai, di cui è stato diffuso oggi un primo trailer. Pensato inizialmente come serie televisiva, con una versione cinematografica in lavorazione, il dramma è interpretato da Hu Ge, Ma Yili, Tang Yan e Xin Zhilei. La serie uscirà nel 2023, in data da definirsi. A new trailer for ‘Blossoms Shanghai’, Wong Kar-Wai’s upcoming television series, described by the director as the third part of ‘In the Mood for Love’ and ‘2046’, which will be released in 2022. pic.twitter.com/fYukt6aLF4 — Lost In Film (@LostInFilm) November 3, 2022 Basata sul romanzo di Jin Yucheng, la ...Leggi su screenworld
Blossoms Shanghai: guarda il trailer della serie tv di Wong Kar-Wai BadTaste.it TV
Wong Kar-wai Returns with New Trailer for Blossoms ShanghaiA decade after The Grandmaster, Wong Kar-wai is finally returning next year with his long-gestating next project Blossoms Shanghai. First produced as a TV series, with a movie version also in the ...
H World Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the Third Quarter of 2022H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“H World”, “we” or “our”), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced preliminary results for hotel operations in the third quarter ...
Blossoms ShanghaiSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Blossoms Shanghai