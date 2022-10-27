AEW: Josh Woods ha firmato un contratto pluriennale (Di giovedì 27 ottobre 2022) Un altro talento si va ad aggiungere ai numerosi già sotto contratto con la AEW. Si tratta di Josh Woods, il quale già da tempo sta lavorando a Jacksonville pur non figurando ufficialmente quale membro del roster. Woods ha girato varie federazioni, tra cui anche NXT e più di recente Ring Of Honor. Dopo l’acquisto da parte di Tony Khan, ha iniziato a lavorare con la AEW facendo coppia con Tony Nese. contratto triennale Secondo quanto riportato da Sean Sapp di Fightful Select, Josh Woods ha firmato con la AEW un contratto pluriennale. Da qualche tempo lavorava a Jacksoville ma come free agent. Ecco quanto evidenziato: “Nei giorni scorsi Josh Woods è stato ufficialmente ...Leggi su zonawrestling
