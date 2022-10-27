Moto GP: Valentino Rossi “Tiferà” Bagnaia a Valencia per il mondialeNACON PRESENTA MG-X PRO AL LUCCA COMICSThe Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me - trailer di HalloweenDLC gratuito per Kao the KangarooGFN Thursday: con Halloween arrivano nuovi terrificanti giochiGaming: è boom di ricerche per le console pre-lovedLogitech: accessori per iPad 10° GenMARVEL MISSION ARENA al Lucca Comics & GamesWARHAMMER 40.000: INQUISITOR - ULTIMATE EDITION DISPONIBILENintendo a Lucca Comics & Games 2022Ultime Blog

AEW: Josh Woods ha firmato un contratto pluriennale (Di giovedì 27 ottobre 2022) Un altro talento si va ad aggiungere ai numerosi già sotto contratto con la AEW. Si tratta di Josh Woods, il quale già da tempo sta lavorando a Jacksonville pur non figurando ufficialmente quale membro del roster. Woods ha girato varie federazioni, tra cui anche NXT e più di recente Ring Of Honor. Dopo l’acquisto da parte di Tony Khan, ha iniziato a lavorare con la AEW facendo coppia con Tony Nese. contratto triennale Secondo quanto riportato da Sean Sapp di Fightful Select, Josh Woods ha firmato con la AEW un contratto pluriennale. Da qualche tempo lavorava a Jacksoville ma come free agent. Ecco quanto evidenziato: “Nei giorni scorsi Josh Woods è stato ufficialmente ...
