The Strangers: Madelaine Petsch protagonista del remake dell'horror (Di martedì 13 settembre 2022) L'attrice Madelaine Petsch sarà la protagonista del remake del film horror The Strangers, progetto che dovrebbe dare vita a una trilogia. The Stranges avrà un remake e i protagonisti saranno Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez e Gabriel Basso. Il progetto sarà prodotto da Lionsgate e darà vita a una nuova trilogia. Il film The Strangers, horror distibuito nel 2008, raccontava la storia di quello che accadeva quando degli sconosciuti si introducevano in una casa. Alla regia c'era Bryan Bertino, impegnato anche come sceneggiatore, e nel cast c'erano Liv Tyler e Scott Speedman. Al centro della trama della nuova versione di The Strangers ci sarà una ragazza, ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di martedì 13 settembre 2022) L'attricesarà ladeldel filmThe, progetto che dovrebbe dare vita a una trilogia. The Stranges avrà une i protagonisti saranno, Froy Gutierrez e Gabriel Basso. Il progetto sarà prodotto da Lionsgate e darà vita a una nuova trilogia. Il film Thedistibuito nel 2008, raccontava la storia di quello che accadeva quando degli sconosciuti si introducevano in una casa. Alla regia c'era Bryan Bertino, impegnato anche come sceneggiatore, e nel cast c'erano Liv Tyler e Scott Speedman. Al centroa tramaa nuova versione di Theci sarà una ragazza, ...

