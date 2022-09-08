STEELRISING È ORA DISPONIBILE SU PC E CONSOLEITALIAN CUP RAINBOW SIX E ITALIAN ROCKET CHAMPIONSHIPInsta360 X3 - nuova Action Cam tascabile rendere magica ogni azione505 GAMES SARÀ AL TOKYO GAME SHOW 2022Sony presenta il nuovo speaker SRS-XV900Acquistando una GeForce RTX otterrai 'Marvel's Spider-Man su PCEmma Marrone e la morte di papà Rosario : stava combattendo contro la ...Tromba d'aria sul Lago del Garda: il videoMaltempo temporali e venti forti : allerta Lombardia e VenetoStrage Canada : arrestato il killer in fuga Myles SandersonUltime Blog

AEW: Jack Hager ha rinnovato il suo contratto (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) La AEW sta vivendo il momento piu’ burrascoso della sua storia. Tra titoli resi vacanti, infortuni pesanti e delicate situazioni da risolvere all’interno del backstge non stanno facendo dormire il Patron Tony Khan sogni tranquilli. In tutto questo trambusto c’è stato pero’ tempo ed occasione per estendere il contratto di uno dei suoi “original”. Il rinnovo Chris Jericho ha infatti rilevato che Jack Hager ha rinnovato il contratto con la federazione: “Sono contento che molti ragazzi hano risolto alcuni dettagli contrattuali ed hanno rinnovato. Uno di questi è propri Hager. Se lo sono meritati sul campo dimostrando quello che sono in grado di fare.”
Chris Jericho Reveals Jake Hager Signed Contract Extension with AEW

Hager has been with AEW since the first episode of Dynamite in 2019, and he has worked alongside Jericho the entire time. The 40-year-old Hager made his AEW debut on the Oct. 2, 2 ...

Punk isn’t the only AEW wrestler who needs surgery and will be out for a while

Christian Cage’s extremely fast victory over Jungle Boy at All Out 2022 left a lot of pro wrestling fans scratching their heads. Their feud had been brewing for months, but what we got on pay-per-view ...
