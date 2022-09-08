AEW: Jack Hager ha rinnovato il suo contratto (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) La AEW sta vivendo il momento piu’ burrascoso della sua storia. Tra titoli resi vacanti, infortuni pesanti e delicate situazioni da risolvere all’interno del backstge non stanno facendo dormire il Patron Tony Khan sogni tranquilli. In tutto questo trambusto c’è stato pero’ tempo ed occasione per estendere il contratto di uno dei suoi “original”. Il rinnovo Chris Jericho ha infatti rilevato che Jack Hager ha rinnovato il contratto con la federazione: “Sono contento che molti ragazzi hano risolto alcuni dettagli contrattuali ed hanno rinnovato. Uno di questi è propri Hager. Se lo sono meritati sul campo dimostrando quello che sono in grado di fare.” Leggi su zonawrestling
Zona_Wrestling : AEW: Jack Hager ha rinnovato il suo contratto - TSOWrestling : Novità sul match tra Christian Cage e Jack Perry! #TSOW // #TSOS // #AEW // #AEWAllOut -
La card di Death Before Dishonor, nuovo PPV della Ring of Honor... metteranno i titoli in palio contro i pilastri della Compagnia, Jay e Jack Briscoe, in un match al ... approdato in AEW durante Forbidden Door. Il wrestler svizzero è stato per anni uno dei ...
La card di Death Before Dishonor, nuovo PPV della Ring of Honor... metteranno i titoli in palio contro i pilastri della Compagnia, Jay e Jack Briscoe, in un match al ... approdato in AEW durante Forbidden Door. Il wrestler svizzero è stato per anni uno dei ... Christian Cage si è infortunato: ecco perché il match con Jack Perry è durato poco! The Shield Of Wrestling
Chris Jericho Reveals Jake Hager Signed Contract Extension with AEWHager has been with AEW since the first episode of Dynamite in 2019, and he has worked alongside Jericho the entire time. The 40-year-old Hager made his AEW debut on the Oct. 2, 2 ...
Punk isn’t the only AEW wrestler who needs surgery and will be out for a whileChristian Cage’s extremely fast victory over Jungle Boy at All Out 2022 left a lot of pro wrestling fans scratching their heads. Their feud had been brewing for months, but what we got on pay-per-view ...
AEW JackSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Jack