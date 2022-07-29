Jinergy's light-weight module 2.0 boosts upgrading of green buildings in Europe (Di venerdì 29 luglio 2022) TAIYUAN, China, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
One of main paths for achieving the goal of zero carbon emissions and improving the energy structure in the European region is to develop energy-saving buildings. As a Chinese stated-owned new-energy company having strong presence in the European market, Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd. ("Jinergy" or "Company") has been always devoted to cost reduction and efficiency improvement based on high-efficiency heterojunction (HJT) and has recently launched its products of Universe and Development Series, including the new upgraded 182mm new light-weight module products which are more suitable for the market of distributed products, providing a new high-quality solution for the development of energy-saving ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Jinergy's light-weight module 2.0 boosts upgrading of green buildings in EuropeGreen buildings constitute an integral part of the market of distributed products as well as one of the key sectors to which Jinergy pays close attention. The light-weight PV modules of the new type, ...
