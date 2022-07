"Diedi vodka al soldato". Così fuggì dal "grigiume comunista" (e ora guida Mercedes)

NapoliToday

Radek Jelinek, Ceo di Mercedes-Benz Italia, a La Ripartenza racconta la sua incredibile fuga dal comunismo sovietico ...A SICK paedophile has been jailed for raping two 12-year-old girls who he groomed on Snapchat – with one of his attacks taking place during a twisted game. Solomon Asemota, who was 27 when ...