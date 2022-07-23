Highlights Toronto Blue Jays – Boston Red Sox 28-5: MLB (VIDEO) (Di sabato 23 luglio 2022) Gli Highlights e le azioni salienti di Toronto Blue Jays-Boston Red Sox, match di MLB. Una partita che entra nella storia: dal 1900 ad oggi solo altre cinque squadre hanno siglato 28 o più punti. Per i canadesi anche un ‘Inside the park grand slam’, cioè un grand slam (ogni occupante della base a segno per 4 punti) senza un fuoricampo. Merito di Raimel Tapia, oltre che dall’errore grossolano del center field di Boston, Jarren Duran. SportFace. Leggi su sportface
motorionline : IndyCar | Toronto, Gara: Dixon torna a vincere e si rilancia in campionato [HIGHLIGHTS] - fainformazione : VIDEO - Criscito sfiora il gol, Toronto a secco: Chicago Fire vs Toronto FC 2-0 | Major League Soccer | Highlights… - fainfosport : VIDEO - Criscito sfiora il gol, Toronto a secco: Chicago Fire vs Toronto FC 2-0 | Major League Soccer | Highlights… -
Klaviyo Releases Q2 2022 Business Trend RecapThis quarter's top highlights and trends include: Despite ongoing supply chain issues and growing ... Announces Graduation to The Toronto Stock Exchange Business Wire Business Wire - 22 Luglio 2022 ...
IndyCar - Toronto, Gara: Dixon torna a vincere e si rilancia in campionato [HIGHLIGHTS]Ritorna al successo Scott Dixon a Toronto, decimo appuntamento della IndyCar Series disputato la domenica scorsa. Il neozelandese di Chip Ganassi Racing, a digiuno da quasi un anno, ha compiuto una corsa eccellente e si è rilanciato ... Highlights Toronto Raptors-Philadelphia 76ers 110-102, gara-4 playoff Nba 2022 (VIDEO) SPORTFACE.IT
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Announces Highlights Of 2022 New York City Center SeasonAlvin Ailey American Dance Theater, New York City Center's Principal Dance Company and America's cultural ambassador to the world, announces highlights of its always-anticipated annual season at New ...
UPDATE – The Becker Milk Company Limited: 2022 Annual Financial ResultsThe Becker Milk Company Limited (the “Company”) (TSX-BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the year ended April 30, 2022. HIGHLIGHTS Total revenues for the year ended April 30, 2022 were $2,670, ...
Highlights TorontoSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Highlights Toronto