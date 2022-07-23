Highlights Toronto Blue Jays – Boston Red Sox 28-5: MLB (VIDEO) (Di sabato 23 luglio 2022) Gli Highlights e le azioni salienti di Toronto Blue Jays-Boston Red Sox, match di MLB. Una partita che entra nella storia: dal 1900 ad oggi solo altre cinque squadre hanno siglato 28 o più punti. Per i canadesi anche un ‘Inside the park grand slam’, cioè un grand slam (ogni occupante della base a segno per 4 punti) senza un fuoricampo. Merito di Raimel Tapia, oltre che dall’errore grossolano del center field di Boston, Jarren Duran. SportFace. Leggi su sportface (Di sabato 23 luglio 2022) Glie le azioni salienti diRed Sox, match di MLB. Una partita che entra nella storia: dal 1900 ad oggi solo altre cinque squadre hanno siglato 28 o più punti. Per i canadesi anche un ‘Inside the park grand slam’, cioè un grand slam (ogni occupante della base a segno per 4 punti) senza un fuoricampo. Merito di Raimel Tapia, oltre che dall’errore grossolano del center field di, Jarren Duran. SportFace.

