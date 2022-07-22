Al via il Gran Turismo World SeriesUn eroe Medjay in arrivo la prossima settimana in For HonorSVELATE TANTE NOVITÀ SU FARMING SIMULATOR 22The Criminal Enterprises, in arrivo il 26 luglio in GTA OnlineGotham Knights: il trailer ufficiale dedicato a BatgirlGli sconti estivi arrivano su PlayStation StoreGoverno : grazie a premier Draghi per leadershipSpazio : la lunga passeggiata di Samantha CrisotoforettiUcraina : oggi si firma accordo sul granoGoverrno : le elezioni il 25 settembre salvano il vitalizio dei ...Ultime Blog

Varane: «Manchester? Non mi pento della scelta. Giocare con Ronaldo è molto bello» (Di venerdì 22 luglio 2022) Raphael Varane, difensore del Manchester United, ha parlato alla BBC della sua prima stagione in Inghilterra Raphael Varane, difensore del Manchester United, ha parlato alla BBC della sua prima stagione in Inghilterra. Le sue dichiarazioni: Manchester – «Nonostante la prima stagione non sia andata nel migliore dei modi non mi pento della scelta fatta. Volevo provare qualcosa di nuovo dopo tanti anni al Real Madrid». Ronaldo – «Futuro? Sappiamo che è molto popolare e queste cose succedono sempre. Per me un piacere lavorare con lui».  L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24.
