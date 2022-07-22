Varane: «Manchester? Non mi pento della scelta. Giocare con Ronaldo è molto bello» (Di venerdì 22 luglio 2022) Raphael Varane, difensore del Manchester United, ha parlato alla BBC della sua prima stagione in Inghilterra Raphael Varane, difensore del Manchester United, ha parlato alla BBC della sua prima stagione in Inghilterra. Le sue dichiarazioni: Manchester – «Nonostante la prima stagione non sia andata nel migliore dei modi non mi pento della scelta fatta. Volevo provare qualcosa di nuovo dopo tanti anni al Real Madrid». Ronaldo – «Futuro? Sappiamo che è molto popolare e queste cose succedono sempre. Per me un piacere lavorare con lui». L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24. Leggi su calcionews24
HonkingTraderMo : RT @rawlings101: @livescore Manchester United. Ronaldo , M. Rasford, Sancho, Bruno , Fred , Scott, shaw , Dalot , Varane , Maguire , David. - rawlings101 : @livescore Manchester United. Ronaldo , M. Rasford, Sancho, Bruno , Fred , Scott, shaw , Dalot , Varane , Maguire , David. -
Varane: 'Non mi pento di essere venuto al Manchester United. Su Cristiano Ronaldo 'Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Maguire Manchester United (getty images) tutte le notizie di cristiano - ronaldo manchester - united varane Leggi i commenti Calcio estero: tutte le notizie [ { "@context": ...
Manchester United - Crystal Palace, amichevole: tv, formazioni, pronosticiLe probabili formazioni di Manchester United - Crystal Palace MANCHESTER UNITED (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Martial. ... Varane, dal Real allo United: Rio Ferdinand “Non avrà mai visto una squadra così allo sbando” DerbyDerbyDerby
Team News: Manchester United vs Aston Villa (Pre-Season)Manchester United will play a friendly game against fellow Premier League team Aston Villa to conclude their pre-season trip to Thailand and Australia. In their three preseason games this summer, the ...
Raphael Varane sends message to Harry Maguire about Lisandro Martinez joining Man UtdRaphael Varane is adamant that Lisandro Martinez's arrival can only be a good thing for Manchester United, even though he and Harry Maguire could drop out of the team ...
Varane ManchesterSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Varane Manchester