“Different Story” è il nuovo singolo di Enby & Melania (Di venerdì 15 luglio 2022) Dal 15 luglio 2022 è disponibile in rotazione radiofonica e in digitale “Different Story” (Music Market), il nuovo singolo di Enby &; Melania. “Different Story” è un brano dal sound Pop internazionale. Il sodalizio artistico tra Enby e Melania nasce qualche mese fa, quando tramite i socials le chiede di partecipare a questa sua canzone. L’idea è quella di una parte cantata in lingua napoletana. Così nasce questa collaborazione particolare tra lingua inglese e partenopea. Spiegano gli artisti a proposito del brano: (Enby) – “Quello di cui avevo bisogno è proprio di fare una canzone come questa”. (Melania) – “Mi è piaciuta subito questa canzone e la ... Leggi su atomheartmagazine (Di venerdì 15 luglio 2022) Dal 15 luglio 2022 è disponibile in rotazione radiofonica e in digitale “” (Music Market), ildi. “” è un brano dal sound Pop internazionale. Il sodalizio artistico tranasce qualche mese fa, quando tramite i socials le chiede di partecipare a questa sua canzone. L’idea è quella di una parte cantata in lingua napoletana. Così nasce questa collaborazione particolare tra lingua inglese e partenopea. Spiegano gli artisti a proposito del brano: () – “Quello di cui avevo bisogno è proprio di fare una canzone come questa”. () – “Mi è piaciuta subito questa canzone e la ...

