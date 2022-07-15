La leggendaria serie TAITO shmup Ray ritorna per PS4 e NSWRise of Cultures va nel Sahara con il nuovo evento Impero del MaliBANDAI NAMCO ANNUNCIA LA SUA LINE-UP PER LA GAMESCOM 2022Etichette personalizzate. Come scegliere il materiale adatto?Arte Unico: il concorso argentino per visual artist che racconta il ...Avenging Spirit RecensioneDeborah Dellucci propone un approccio olistico al dimagrimento su ...400 euro! Le nuove ballerine della figlia di Chiara FerragniAlessia Pifferi ... Mi manca Diana : oggi il suo funeraleLE NUOVE FRONTIERE DEL SUONO IN TVUltime Blog

"Different Story" è il nuovo singolo di Enby & Melania

Different Story
Dal 15 luglio 2022 è disponibile in rotazione radiofonica e in digitale "Different Story" (Music Market), il nuovo singolo di Enby & Melania.

“Different Story” è il nuovo singolo di Enby & Melania (Di venerdì 15 luglio 2022) Dal 15 luglio 2022 è disponibile in rotazione radiofonica e in digitale “Different Story” (Music Market), il nuovo singolo di Enby &; Melania. “Different Story” è un brano dal sound Pop internazionale. Il sodalizio artistico tra Enby e Melania nasce qualche mese fa, quando tramite i socials le chiede di partecipare a questa sua canzone. L’idea è quella di una parte cantata in lingua napoletana. Così nasce questa collaborazione particolare tra lingua inglese e partenopea. Spiegano gli artisti a proposito del brano: (Enby) – “Quello di cui avevo bisogno è proprio di fare una canzone come questa”. (Melania) – “Mi è piaciuta subito questa canzone e la ...
