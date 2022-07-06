Precision Immersion Cooling Specialist, Iceotope Technologies, Secures £30m Funding from Global Syndicate Led by Impact Investor ABC Impact (Di mercoledì 6 luglio 2022) LONDON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Iceotope Technologies Limited ("Iceotope"), the Global leader in Precision Immersion Cooling technology, today announced that it has closed a £30m Funding round from a Global investment Syndicate led by Singapore Impact private equity firm ABC Impact. Iceotope's environmentally efficient technology reduces the energy and water required to cool data centre servers and contributes toward the achievement of net-zero emissions for the data centre industry. The Global Syndicate includes strategic investments from nVent ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Iceotope and Intel test Ku:l Immersion Cooling solutionIceotope and Intel have run a comparative test between their new Ku:l Data Center Precision Immersion Cooling Solution and air-cooling. Conducted in lab-testing conditions, the system saved 30 percent ...
Iceotope collaborates with Intel and HPE to accelerate sustainability and cut power for Edge and Data Center compute requirements by up to 30 PercentNew Ku:l Data Center liquid cooling solution to be demonstrated with Intel at HPE Discover, Las Vegas in JuneLab tested system provides massive ...
