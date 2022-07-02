NXT Level Up 01.07.2022 Episodio 20 (Di sabato 2 luglio 2022) Buon sabato amici e benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento con l’ultimo show della settimana targato WWE, lo stesso show che ha ereditato dal vecchio 205 Live il format dei tre match e, quindi, senza dilungarmi più di tanto proseguo con l’elencazione di quanto andato in onda ieri. Risultati NXT Level Up Channing Lorenzo ha sconfitto Hank Walker; Amari Miller ha sconfitto Sloane Jacobs; Duke Hudson ha sconfitto Javier Bernal. E anche per questa puntata è finita qui, alla prossima ? Leggi su zonawrestling
NXT Level Up 01-07-2022 Risultati - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
NXT Level Up results: Duke Hudson vs. Javier BernalHudson toyed with Bernal from the opening bell, using his size to gain the lead while taunting Bernal throughout. Bernal tried to fight his way into the match but couldn't achieve anything significant ...
