National Inbound and Domestic Tourism Association of Moldova (ANTRIM) launches the documentary film: "A Small Country with a Big Heart" (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) - CHISINAU, Moldova, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
This summer, the newly released documentary film "A Small Country with a Big Heart'' explores the true meaning of hospitality through a little known story from Moldova. Moldova, one of the Smallest countries in Europe, welcomed over 450,000 Ukrainian refugees, known locally as "guests," into their homes and Hearts this year. This documentary explores how and why Moldova, including its Small Tourism sector, immediately united and responded with open doors. The film documents this story through the eyes of eight hosts from five rural guest houses ...Leggi su iltempo
