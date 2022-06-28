NewAmsterdam Pharma and the Menarini Group Sign Licensing Deal to Commercialize Obicetrapib in Europe (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) - - Combines NewAmsterdam's lead clinical program Obicetrapib with Menarini's deep cardiovascular disease and regional expertise - Total Deal value of over €1 billion; including €142.5 million upfront payment and committed R&D funding plus potential milestones and double-digit royalties on net product sales in Europe - Obicetrapib is a next-generation oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor for which promising safety and strong LDL-lowering efficacy has been observed in patients with dyslipidemia through Phase 2b MIAMI and FLORENCE, Italy and NAARDEN, Netherlands, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
NewAmsterdam Pharma (NewAmsterdam), a clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative oral therapies
NewAmsterdam Pharma and the Menarini Group Sign Licensing Deal to Commercialize Obicetrapib in Europe“We are delighted to enter into this agreement with Menarini,” said Michael Davidson, M.D., chief executive officer of NewAmsterdam Pharma. “As we advance obicetrapib through late-stage clinical ...
