Bridgerton, Simone Ashley su Kate e Anthony nella terza stagione (Di domenica 19 giugno 2022) È ancora troppo presto per parlarne, eppure Simone Ashley e Jonathan Bailey hanno regalato qualche preziosa anticipazione sulla storyline di Kate e Anthony nella terza stagione di Bridgerton. Manca ancora moltissimo alla terza stagione di Bridgerton, acclamata serie TV di Netflix ambientata durante l’Età della Reggenza. Ma, per combattere l’attesa, Simone Ashley ha condiviso con i fan alcune sue considerazioni sui prossimi episodi, in particolare riflettendo sulla chimica tra Anthony e Kate. BridgertonNel corso della seconda stagione, i telespettatori hanno imparato a conoscere una nuova storia ...Leggi su velvetmag
'Bridgerton': le anticipazioni di Simone Ashley e Jonathan Bailey sulla nuova stagioneRivedremo però anche Kate Sharma ( Simone Ashley ) e il visconte Anthony Bridgerton ( Jonathan Bailey ), che con il loro tormentato amore ci hanno fatto sognare durante la seconda stagione. A fornire ...
Articoli correlati Simone Ashley Receives an IMDb STARmeter Award Business Wire Business Wire - 9 Giugno 2022 Simone Ashley (Bridgerton, ... Simone Ashley, Kate Sharma di Bridgerton cambia look: addio maxi trecce, ora sfoggia long bob e frangia Stile e Trend Fanpage
Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page 'in talks to return to Netflix show for third series'Regé-Jean Page is reportedly in talks to return for the third series of Netflix's hit show Bridgerton. He exited the programme after series one, where he played the Duke of Hastings ...
Simone Ashley Receives an IMDb STARmeter AwardSimone Ashley (Bridgerton, Sex Education) receives the IMDb STARmeter Award in the "Breakout" category, as determined by IMDbPro data on the page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb ...
