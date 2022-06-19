Vladimir Putin simile a Hitler : Finirà come il Fuhrer!Sassari : neonata forse morta di fame e stentiCuneo : Bimba di 11 anni morta in una piscinaA Napoli travolge 3 persone con furgone : Il VideoCovid-19 : Omicron al 100% con variante BA2Presidente Biden a Senato USA : subito una legge su armiInondazioni India e Bangladesh : 18 mortiAggiornamento campagna FIFA 22 - Shapeshifters, Team 1F1 22: Gameplay di Lance Stroll su Aston MartinLa rivoluzione Lean del processo produttivo per le PMI Ultime Blog

Bridgerton | Simone Ashley su Kate e Anthony nella terza stagione

Bridgerton Simone
È ancora troppo presto per parlarne, eppure Simone Ashley e Jonathan Bailey hanno regalato qualche ...

Commenta
Bridgerton, Simone Ashley su Kate e Anthony nella terza stagione (Di domenica 19 giugno 2022) È ancora troppo presto per parlarne, eppure Simone Ashley e Jonathan Bailey hanno regalato qualche preziosa anticipazione sulla storyline di Kate e Anthony nella terza stagione di Bridgerton.  Manca ancora moltissimo alla terza stagione di Bridgerton, acclamata serie TV di Netflix ambientata durante l’Età della Reggenza. Ma, per combattere l’attesa, Simone Ashley ha condiviso con i fan alcune sue considerazioni sui prossimi episodi, in particolare riflettendo sulla chimica tra Anthony e Kate. BridgertonNel corso della seconda stagione, i telespettatori hanno imparato a conoscere una nuova storia ...
