The Lord of the Rings | The War of the Rohirrim | Brian Cox e Miranda Otto nel cast vocale

The Lord
Brian Cox e Miranda Otto a capo del ricco cast vocale del film d'animazione The Lord of the Rings: The ...

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, Brian Cox e Miranda Otto nel cast vocale (Di giovedì 16 giugno 2022) Brian Cox e Miranda Otto a capo del ricco cast vocale del film d'animazione The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, in uscita nel 2024. Svelato il ricco cast del film animato ispirato alla saga di Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim: le star Brian Cox e Miranda Otto guideranno il team di voci impegnate nel doppiaggio della pellicola nata dalla collaborazione tra New Line Cinema e Warner Bros Animation. Deadline ha anticipato l'ingaggio di Brian Cox, Gaia Wise e Miranda Otto nel doppiaggio di The Lord of the Rings: The War of ...
Svelato il ricco cast del film animato ispirato alla saga di Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim : le star Brian Cox e Miranda Otto guideranno il team di voci impegnate nel doppiaggio della pellicola nata dalla collaborazione tra New Line Cinema e Warner Bros Animation.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim arriverà nelle sale il 12 aprile del 2024, il che significa 23 anni dopo La Compagnia dell'Anello , primo capitolo della saga diretta da Peter Jackson .
Brian Cox e Miranda Otto a capo del ricco cast vocale del film d'animazione The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, in uscita nel 2024. NOTIZIA di VALENTINA D'AMICO — 16/06/2022 Svelato ...

