Take Your Dog To Work Day: la terapia che cura lo stress e l’ansia da prestazione sul luogo di lavoro (Di giovedì 16 giugno 2022) Il 26 Giugno sarà la giornata mondiale del cane in ufficio, ricorrenza istituita in Inghilterra con il nome di “Take Your Dog To Work Day” alla fine degli anni ‘90, quando lo smart Working era ancora un fenomeno impensabile e lontano dalle logiche più comuni. ‘Pets at Work’: la terapia che migliora la salute sul luogo di lavoroDagli Stati Uniti all’Italia Ma quante aziende permettono ai propri dipendenti di portare con sé al lavoro il proprio animale da compagnia? Negli stati uniti questa abitudine si sta facendo strada anche grazie all’esempio di tre ‘colossi’ dell’economia come Amazon, Nintendo e Purina. Nella sede centrale del colosso dell’e-commerce e della distribuzione, a Seattle, è possibile portare con sé il cane tutti i ... Leggi su luce.lanazione (Di giovedì 16 giugno 2022) Il 26 Giugno sarà la giornata mondiale del cane in ufficio, ricorrenza istituita in Inghilterra con il nome di “Dog ToDay” alla fine degli anni ‘90, quando lo smarting era ancora un fenomeno impensabile e lontano dalle logiche più comuni. ‘Pets at’: lache migliora la salute suldiDagli Stati Uniti all’Italia Ma quante aziende permettono ai propri dipendenti di portare con sé alil proprio animale da compagnia? Negli stati uniti questa abitudine si sta facendo strada anche grazie all’esempio di tre ‘colossi’ dell’economia come Amazon, Nintendo e Purina. Nella sede centrale del colosso dell’e-commerce e della distribuzione, a Seattle, è possibile portare con sé il cane tutti i ...

Pubblicità

Luce_news : Take Your Dog To Work Day: la terapia che cura lo stress e l’ansia da prestazione sul luogo di lavoro - Lennox_okumu : @SakajaJohnson Bro take your certificate to iebc offices hizi zoooote ni za nini.ama urudi shule not all this paperworks yawa. - gordbahram : RT @maelane_za: @Dr___kez @ESPNFC Gabriel Batistuta Daniel Passarella Juan Roman Riquelme Alfredo Di Stefano Lionel Messi Esteban Cambiasso… - lallo48 : IL CAFFÈ TI ALLUNGA LA VITA ANCHE SE LO PRENDI CON UN CUCCHIAINO DI ZUCCHERO (BASTA NON SUPERARE QUESTA QUANTITÀ) (… - marco394925151 : @Umbisam your report on LIVENT on the forum (Finanzaonline) of June 2020 is simply brilliant and prophetic .... a… -