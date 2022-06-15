The world congress on sustainable mobility Global Mobility Call kicks off in Madrid (Di mercoledì 15 giugno 2022) - With top international speakers and the support of the King of Spain Madrid, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/



The Minister of Transport of Spain, Raquel Sánchez, and José Vicente de los Mozos, Chairman of IFEMA Madrid, opened Global Mobility Call today in Madrid. The congress will showcase major international Mobility solutions and will bring together all stakeholders with the goal of boosting decarbonization, connectivity and digitalisation, building on the opportunities offered by post-pandemic recovery plans. Spain is committed to leading the Global race for sustainable Mobility by convening all economic sectors and institutions driving the ...

