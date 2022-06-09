German Broker RoboMarkets Deutschland GMBH Launches the Provision of Its Dedicated Services to Professional Investors Only Under the RoboMarkets Pro Brand (Di giovedì 9 giugno 2022) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
RoboMarkets Deutschland GMBH, a BaFin-regulated Broker registered in Frankfurt am Main, announces the start of the Provision of its Services Dedicated Only to Professional clients. To implement this new strategy, the company has launched a new Brand, RoboMarkets Pro, with which it will continue its operations in Germany. RoboMarkets Pro will focus on working with Professional clients who are interested in cooperating with an EU-regulated Broker and are in demand of specific investment products and trading conditions.
German Broker RoboMarkets Deutschland GMBH Launches the Provision of Its Dedicated Services to Professional Investors Only Under the RoboMarkets Pro Brand
